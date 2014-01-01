Convergence With Larry Goldings: Live In Denver
Every month, the members of the Colorado-born sextet Convergence gather from near and far at the Denver club Dazzle, often with a special guest. The band certainly has plenty of material to draw from — Convergence first converged in 1991. For Toast of the Nation 2013-14, it welcomed Hammond B-3 organist Larry Goldings from Los Angeles to ring in midnight in Mountain Time. Carlos Lando of KUVO hosts the festivities.
Set List
Personnel
Credits
Danny Giltinan, recording engineer. Devin Shorb/KUVO Jazz 89, mix engineer. Recorded Nov. 8, 2013.
Copyright 2021 KUVO . To see more, visit KUVO .