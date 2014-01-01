© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Convergence With Larry Goldings: Live In Denver

KUVO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 1, 2014
Convergence with Larry Goldings (foreground).

Every month, the members of the Colorado-born sextet Convergence gather from near and far at the Denver club Dazzle, often with a special guest. The band certainly has plenty of material to draw from — Convergence first converged in 1991. For Toast of the Nation 2013-14, it welcomed Hammond B-3 organist Larry Goldings from Los Angeles to ring in midnight in Mountain Time. Carlos Lando of KUVO hosts the festivities.

Set List

  • "Jim Jam (For Jim Hall)" (Goldings)

  • "Pegasus" (Goldings)

  • "Molto Volto" (Goldings)

  • "Reckless Meter" (Simon)

  • "Crawdaddy" (Goldings)

    • Personnel

  • Paul Romaine, drums

  • Gabe Mervine, trumpet

  • Mark Patterson, trombone

  • John Gunther, saxophone

  • Eric Gunnison, piano

  • Mark Simon, bass

  • Larry Goldings, Hammond B-3 organ

    • Credits

    Danny Giltinan, recording engineer. Devin Shorb/KUVO Jazz 89, mix engineer. Recorded Nov. 8, 2013.

