Convergence With Larry Goldings: Live In Denver

Every month, the members of the Colorado-born sextet Convergence gather from near and far at the Denver club Dazzle, often with a special guest. The band certainly has plenty of material to draw from — Convergence first converged in 1991. For Toast of the Nation 2013-14, it welcomed Hammond B-3 organist Larry Goldings from Los Angeles to ring in midnight in Mountain Time. Carlos Lando of KUVO hosts the festivities.

Set List

"Jim Jam (For Jim Hall)" (Goldings)

"Pegasus" (Goldings)

"Molto Volto" (Goldings)

"Reckless Meter" (Simon)

"Crawdaddy" (Goldings)

Personnel

Paul Romaine, drums

Gabe Mervine, trumpet

Mark Patterson, trombone

John Gunther, saxophone

Eric Gunnison, piano

Mark Simon, bass

Larry Goldings, Hammond B-3 organ

Credits

Danny Giltinan, recording engineer. Devin Shorb/KUVO Jazz 89, mix engineer. Recorded Nov. 8, 2013.



