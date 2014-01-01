© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Donald Harrison Quintet: Live At Berklee

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 1, 2014 at 3:22 AM CST
Donald Harrison leads his quintet in concert.
Since attending Berklee College of Music, alto saxophonist Donald Harrison has been a Jazz Messenger, a leading Young Lion, a New Orleans torchbearer, and a famed mentor for new talent. As a bandleader, he merges all that and more. Accompanied by a young rhythm section and fellow New Orleanian Detroit Brooks (guitar), the "King of Nouveau Swing" returns to his alma mater — where, incidentally he also played Toast of The Nation a decade ago. The concert, part of the First Night Boston festival, was hosted by Eric Jackson of WGBH.

Set List

  • "Free To Be" (Harrison)

  • "Nouveau Swing" (Harrison)

  • "Quantum Leap" (Harrison)

  • "Misty" (Burke/Garner)

  • "The Sand Castle Head Hunter" (Harrison)

  • "Hu Tah Nay"/"Hey Pocky Way" (Traditional)

    • Personnel

  • Donald Harrison, alto saxophone

  • Detroit Brooks, guitar

  • Zaccai Curtis, piano

  • Max Moran, bass

  • Joe Dyson, drums

    • Credits

    Antonio Oliart/WGBH, mix engineer. Recorded Dec. 31, 2013.

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
