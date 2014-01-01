Donald Harrison Quintet: Live At Berklee

Since attending Berklee College of Music, alto saxophonist Donald Harrison has been a Jazz Messenger, a leading Young Lion, a New Orleans torchbearer, and a famed mentor for new talent. As a bandleader, he merges all that and more. Accompanied by a young rhythm section and fellow New Orleanian Detroit Brooks (guitar), the "King of Nouveau Swing" returns to his alma mater — where, incidentally he also played Toast of The Nation a decade ago. The concert, part of the First Night Boston festival, was hosted by Eric Jackson of WGBH.

Set List

"Free To Be" (Harrison)

"Nouveau Swing" (Harrison)

"Quantum Leap" (Harrison)

"Misty" (Burke/Garner)

"The Sand Castle Head Hunter" (Harrison)

"Hu Tah Nay"/"Hey Pocky Way" (Traditional)

Personnel

Donald Harrison, alto saxophone

Detroit Brooks, guitar

Zaccai Curtis, piano

Max Moran, bass

Joe Dyson, drums

Credits

Antonio Oliart/WGBH, mix engineer. Recorded Dec. 31, 2013.



