Paquito D'Rivera: Live In Chicago

The reedman Paquito D'Rivera has made a career out of crossing genres. Born in Cuba, his larder is never out of Afro-Caribbean and Latin American sounds; he's made a name for himself as a jazz virtuoso and classical performer. Chicago's Latino Music Festival took advantage this year. Artistic director Elbio Barilari, himself a composer (and host of Fiesta! on the WFMT Radio Network, and professor, and author), invited D'Rivera to headline his festival, including a performance of Barilari's own "Musings on the Nature of Time" — a response to Mozart's Clarinet Quintet featuring the Kaia String Quartet.

Set List

"I Love You" (Cole Porter)

"Preludio y Merengue" (D'Rivera)

"Al Fin Te Vie" (Ernesto Lecuona)

"Musings on the Nature of Time" (Barilari)

"Canyengue" (Barilari)

"Aires Tropicales" (D'Rivera)

Personnel

Paquito D'Rivera, clarinet

Rick Ferguson, piano

Larry Gray, bass

Ernie Adams, drums

Victoria Moreira, violin

Naomi Culp, violin

Sixto Franco Chordá, viola

Veronica Nettles, cello

Credits

Max Evert and Grank Gilbert (Mayne Stage), recording engineers. Neil Tevault/NPR, mix engineer. Recorded Dec. 15, 2013.



