Paquito D'Rivera: Live In Chicago

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 1, 2014 at 3:21 AM CST
Paquito D'Rivera performs with the Kaia String Quartet.

The reedman Paquito D'Rivera has made a career out of crossing genres. Born in Cuba, his larder is never out of Afro-Caribbean and Latin American sounds; he's made a name for himself as a jazz virtuoso and classical performer. Chicago's Latino Music Festival took advantage this year. Artistic director Elbio Barilari, himself a composer (and host of Fiesta! on the WFMT Radio Network, and professor, and author), invited D'Rivera to headline his festival, including a performance of Barilari's own "Musings on the Nature of Time" — a response to Mozart's Clarinet Quintet featuring the Kaia String Quartet.

Set List

  • "I Love You" (Cole Porter)

  • "Preludio y Merengue" (D'Rivera)

  • "Al Fin Te Vie" (Ernesto Lecuona)

  • "Musings on the Nature of Time" (Barilari)

  • "Canyengue" (Barilari)

  • "Aires Tropicales" (D'Rivera)

    • Personnel

  • Paquito D'Rivera, clarinet

  • Rick Ferguson, piano

  • Larry Gray, bass

  • Ernie Adams, drums

  • Victoria Moreira, violin

  • Naomi Culp, violin

  • Sixto Franco Chordá, viola

  • Veronica Nettles, cello

    • Credits

    Max Evert and Grank Gilbert (Mayne Stage), recording engineers. Neil Tevault/NPR, mix engineer. Recorded Dec. 15, 2013.

