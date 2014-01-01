Paquito D'Rivera: Live In Chicago
The reedman Paquito D'Rivera has made a career out of crossing genres. Born in Cuba, his larder is never out of Afro-Caribbean and Latin American sounds; he's made a name for himself as a jazz virtuoso and classical performer. Chicago's Latino Music Festival took advantage this year. Artistic director Elbio Barilari, himself a composer (and host of Fiesta! on the WFMT Radio Network, and professor, and author), invited D'Rivera to headline his festival, including a performance of Barilari's own "Musings on the Nature of Time" — a response to Mozart's Clarinet Quintet featuring the Kaia String Quartet.
Max Evert and Grank Gilbert (Mayne Stage), recording engineers. Neil Tevault/NPR, mix engineer. Recorded Dec. 15, 2013.
