Fusing traditional Latin rhythms with Afro-Peruvian beats, Novalima is a one-of a-kind collective from Peru. During a visit to KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic the day after Nelson Mandela's death, the group brought its signature energy to "Liberta" — performed with a dedication to the late South African president.

