The 'Veronica Mars' Trailer Has Arrived

On March 14, just about a year after it was funded by a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign, the Veronica Mars movie will come to theaters, and you can now see the trailer.

Whatever your feelings about this particular project (and Veronica/Logan, which: uch), seeing this come to fruition so soon after it was crowdfunded is really encouraging and cool, despite the fact that this model will have a lot of things to iron out if it's to be widely adopted.

