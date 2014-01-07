Diego Garcia On World Cafe

Singer-songwriter Diego Garcia returns to World Cafe to play songs from the follow-up to his lovelorn 2011 album Laura. Named for Garcia's wife, the album was a commercial success — and, more importantly, helped repair their marriage.

As its title indicates, Garcia's new Paradise is a much happier album. Influenced by classic Latin crooners like Julio Iglesias, Garcia performs songs from Paradise at World Cafe Live in Wilmington, Del.

