Arts & Culture

Bob Boilen's 116 Favorite Concerts Of 2013

By Bob Boilen
Published January 8, 2014 at 3:43 PM CST

I didn't watch any TV shows in 2013. I only saw one movie that I can remember. But I saw over 662 shows in 2013, 549 bands in 139 clubs in 21 cities. It was a perfect year.

What I get out of a great live performance that I don't get out of a pre-recorded event is a sense of risk, an adventure shared with a room full of people. Music is a living language, an exchange that happens between players on stage, fueled by fans. When I look back on my top 10 shows of the year — 10 shows I'll never forget — I remember magical moments that may not have taken place if each particular element of player, place and people hadn't come together on a given night. A great show makes you feel like you're part of something.

Below, read about my top ten concerts of the year, then find the complete list of the 662 performances I got to be a part of in 2013, listed in chronological order, with the 116 concerts I rated four stars or above in bold. (Yes, I rate every concert I attend. Every song I listen to as well.) Go to @tinydesk to find my Instagram photos from nearly every show, or press play on the video above to let a year's worth of concerts speed by in about a minute.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 9  — Vincent Segal (left) and Ballake Sissoko.
Claude Gassian / Courtesy of the artist
2 of 9  — Sigur Ros perform in Brooklyn.
Ryan Muir / NPR
3 of 9  — James Blake performs live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.
/ NPR Music
4 of 9  — Colin Stetson live at the Parish during SXSW on March 17, 2011.
Katie Hayes Luke / NPR
5 of 9  — People Get Ready.
Ian Douglas / Courtesy of the artist
6 of 9  — The Front Bottoms at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa.
Ally Newbold / Courtesy of the artist
7 of 9  — Khaela Maricich of The Blow performs at Pianos in New York City.
Amanda Marmor / Courtesy of the artist
8 of 9  — Julian Koster (center) and The Traveling Imaginary.
Albert Birney / Courtesy of the artist
9 of 9  — Alt-J at SXSW in Austin, Tex.
Adam Kissick / NPR

