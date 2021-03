The members of Nashville's Wild Feathers describe their sound as "American music" — and call it that to distinguish it from the kinder, gentler "Americana." Ricky Young, Joel King, Taylor Burns and Preston Wimberly come from Texas and Oklahoma, and jammed on Stones songs all night when they first met. Here, we'll hear them perform songs from their self-titled debut, plus a cover of Tom Petty's "Listen to Her Heart."

