The Zombies On World Cafe

The Zombies' jazzy, sophisticated single "She's Not There" showed another side of the British Invasion back in 1964. In this World Cafe interview with the band, singers Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent join us to tell the stories behind songs like "Time of the Season" and new ones from their 2011 album, Breathe Out, Breathe In.

Blunstone and Argent are in fine voice in this session, recorded in front of an audience and originally broadcast in 2011.

