Arts & Culture

Wordless News: Desegregation On The Docket

By Maria Fabrizio
Published January 13, 2014 at 10:09 AM CST
Decades Later, Desegregation Still On The Docket In Little Rock

Every day, illustrator Maria Fabrizio posts a news-inspired image on her Wordless News blog. This week, all of her pictures will be inspired by stories she hears on Morning Edition.

Today, Debbie Elliott's story caught her ear: It's about a federal judge in Little Rock, Ark., who is considering a deal that would end one of the longest running and most notorious school desegregation cases in the country. Click the audio player to hear the story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Maria Fabrizio