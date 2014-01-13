World Cafe Next: Quilt

Anna Fox Rochinski, Shane Butler and John Andrews make up the Boston psych-folk band Quilt. Together, they released their self-titled debut in 2011 and spent the spring of last year in New York City recording Held in Splendor, which comes out later this month.

Expansive harmonies complement shimmering production that ranges from picked acoustic guitar to Farfisa organ to processed violins. These two songs sit quite nicely next to today's World Cafe headliner, The Zombies.

