Of Montreal On World Cafe

The Georgia band Of Montreal put out its first record in 1997, and leader Kevin Barnes has taken a step forward with each album since. The recent Lousy With Sylvianbriar represents a major turn toward reverence for the songwriting process — and away from layering backing tracks and relying on a dazzling live show.

On this installment of World Cafe, we'll talk with Barnes about how artists like Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen have become guides, and hear performances from onstage at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.