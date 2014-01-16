© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Wu-Force: globalFEST 2014

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published January 16, 2014 at 6:00 AM CST
1 of 3  — Banjo master Abigail Washburn, part of an Appalachian-Chinese mash-up called The Wu Force, performs at New York City's Webster Hall as a part of globalFEST on Jan. 12, 2014.
2 of 3  — Chinese artist Wu Fei sings and plays the guzheng, a traditional zither, in the trio.
3 of 3  — American multi-instrumentalist Kai Welch rounds out The Wu Force.
If you've encountered banjo phenomenon Abigail Washburn before, you might know that she's loved China for a long time. In fact, it was her plan to study law at Beijing University that led her to her chosen instrument a little more than a decade ago: She'd wanted to bring "something American" with her to China and started to learn old-time music — and found her destiny.

She never gave up her love of Chinese music and culture; at the Tiny Desk Concert she recorded for NPR Music back in 2011, she and her band performed a song she'd learned in Sichuan Province. In a newly formed trio called The Wu Force with multi-instrumentalist Kai Welch and guzheng (plucked zither) artist Wu Fei — a group self-described as a "Kungfu-Appalachian-Indie-Folk-Rock trio" — the three create new music inspired by everything from Peking opera to American punk. Their sound and staging are a little loopy, but The Wu-Force's interplay of fearless instrumentation, delicate playing and intriguing storytelling makes for a memorable set.

Set List

  • "Muckrakers"

  • "Uyghur Gaga"

  • "Cindy's Little Hand"

  • "Swallow Bridge"

  • "Good Girl"

  • "Han Ren"

  • "Piao"

  • "Yali Da"

  • "Wu-Force Anthem"

  • "Superpower Showdown"

