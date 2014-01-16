Travis On World Cafe

The Scottish band Travis formed in Glasgow in 1990 and had major worldwide success with 1999's The Man Who. Its success helped lay the groundwork for other soaring and smooth pop-rock groups — including Coldplay and Keane, which achieved stardom shortly after Travis' breakthrough.

On this episode of World Cafe, we'll discuss Travis' recent hiatus and its members' new homes away from where they grew up in Glasgow. And, of course, the band will perform songs from its new album, titled Where You Stand.

