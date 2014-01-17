Johnny Mandel On 'Song Travels'

Legendary composer and arranger Johnny Mandel started in the big bands of Joe Venuti, Buddy Rich and Jimmy Dorsey. Mandel's resume includes film and television classics such as "Suicide Is Painless" (the M*A*S*Htheme) and "The Shadow of Your Smile" from The Sandpiper.

On this episode of Song Travels, the five-time Grammy winner sits down with host Michael Feinstein to discuss his lifetime in the industry. Mandel shares selections from some of his most iconic arrangements and compositions, including "Emily" performed by Tony Bennett.

Subscribe to theSong Travels Express podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.