New Mix: Real Estate, Actress, Wax Fang, More

On any given day, All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen bombards co-host Robin Hilton with a running list of new ideas for the show. Most of them never see the light of day. But on this week's program Bob explains his latest idea, one that everyone will want to see happen. It's called "The Sole Of A Band" and involves matching photos of the shoes worn by bands with their music. You can hear more about how it works at the top of this week's edition of All Songs Considered.

As if that weren't enough, we've also got a great new mix of discoveries for you, including the euphoric Columbus, Ohio band Saintseneca; the joyful, yet otherworldly music of Thumpers; the unforgettable voice of Israeli singer-songwriter Asaf Avidan, and the mesmerizing sounds of producer and electronic musician Darren Cunningham, otherwise known as Actress. Plus sunny new pop from Real Estate, and the epic, conceptual rock of Wax Fang.

