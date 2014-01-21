Robbie Fulks On World Cafe

As a songwriter, Robbie Fulks can be devastatingly funny, then slay with sentiment in the next moment. He's made a career of it, while approaching the music business from nearly every angle. He had a brief run on a major label in the 1990s, which helped inspire his memorable critique of Nashville's country music industry, titled "F--- This Town."

Fulks seems a lot happier today, and he put out a wonderful new album last year titled Gone Away Backwards. Here, we'll discuss songwriting, flat-picking and the toughest moments of his career.

