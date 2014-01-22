600 Suggestions — And Counting — For Our Cabin Fever Playlist

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

And now, a musical antidote to the winter blahs, a cabin fever playlist preview.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

That's right. It's time for everyone to get dancin' and singin' and movin' to the groovin'...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "PLAY THAT FUNKY MUSIC")

WILD CHERRY: (Singing) And just when it hit me, somebody turned around and shouted, play that funky music, white boy. Play that funky music right.

BLOCK: Last week we asked you to tell us about the songs that get your blood pumping and body moving despite the cold weather. We wanted these songs for the ALL THINGS CONSIDERED Cabin Fever playlist and we've collected more than 600 suggestions.

SIEGEL: We are now tallying the results and whittling down our playlist to a more manageable number, but we realize since the east is digging out of a big snow...

BLOCK: With the Plain states laughing at us...

SIEGEL: We should share some of the cabin fever songs that were mentioned the most. They'll help with the shoveling.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "LET'S GROOVE")

EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) Let's groove tonight. Share the spice of life. Baby slice it right.

BLOCK: Michelle Turtle(ph) was one of the many listeners suggesting anything by Earth, Wind and Fire. She writes, I live in Pennsylvania and was in a convenience store during the polar vortex when the temperature reached a high of minus 25 degrees. "Let's Groove" came on over the speakers of the store. I watched as one by one, everyone waiting around started to dance, all unconsciously at first. People looked around and realized what was happening, sort of like a spontaneous flash mob. It was awesome.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "LET'S GROOVE")

FIRE: (Singing) All right.

SIEGEL: Deanna Noise(ph) writes this: I live in Vermont. We know all about cabin fever. Her suggestion for the playlist is this hit by Talking Heads.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE")

TALKING HEADS: (Singing) Hold tight, we're in for nasty weather. There has got to be a way. Burning down the house.

BLOCK: And speaking of heat...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "HEATWAVE")

MARTHA AND THE VANDELLAS: (Singing) ...got a hold on me, I said this ain't the way love's supposed to be. It's like a heatwave burning in my heart. I can't keep from crying. Tearing me apart.

BLOCK: Robert, of course, that's "Heatwave" by Martha and the Vandellas, another favorite for out ATC Cabin Fever playlist.

SIEGEL: Now, pants optional, but shirts, socks and hardwood floor required for this next one.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "OLD TIME ROCK AND ROLL")

BOB SEGER: (Singing) Just take those old records off the shelf. I sit and listen to them by myself. Today's music ain't got the same soul. I like that old time rock and roll.

BLOCK: Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll." We can all channel our inner Tom Cruise.

SIEGEL: Or your inner Pharrell Williams.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "BECAUSE I'M HAPPY")

PHARRELL WILLIAMS: (Singing) Because I'm happy. Come along if you feel like a home without a roof. Because I'm happy. Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth. Because I'm happy. Clap along if you know what happiness is to you. Because I'm happy.

BLOCK: But this next song, we were told over and over and over, is essential to any winter survival kit.

SIEGEL: "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "WALKING ON SUNSHINE")

KATRINA AND THE WAVES: (Singing) I used to think maybe you loved me, now baby I'm sure.

SIEGEL: Pure happiness in a single song, says Dawn Boon(ph) of Riverview, Florida.

BLOCK: And Julie Gritten(ph) of Orem, Utah, says makes me believe that maybe the sun will come back one day.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "WALKING ON SUNSHINE")

WAVES: (Singing) I feel the love, I feel the love, I feel the love that's really real. I feel alive, I feel the love, I feel the love that's really real. Come on, sunshine, baby...

SIEGEL: That's a roundup of a few of the hundreds of songs suggested for our ATC Cabin Fever playlist.

It's a playlist that is now under construction. And look, there's more of it throughout the rest of the winter.