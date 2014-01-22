A Gifted Cellist Sails Beyond Sweden, Across 'Fields Of Love'

The daughter of two musicians, Linnea Olsson started playing the cello at age 6. She was born in a small city on Sweden's west coast, and grew up listening to ABBA and Bjork, as well as more eclectic artists like the Dutch singer-songwriter Anouk and the British rock band Skunk Anansie.

But her debut album, Ah!, is a creation all her own, with music largely based in improvisation and lyrics that resemble fanciful fairy tales. (For example, "Giddy Up!" finds her picturing herself as she rides a horse across "fields of love.")

Olsson recently spoke with All Things Considered about channeling heartbreak and restlessness into her music. Click the audio link to hear more.

