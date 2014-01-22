San Fermin On World Cafe

Ellis Ludwig-Leone went to Yale and studied music; then, after graduating, he went to the mountains in Banff, Canada, to write and arrange the music that became San Fermin's ambitious 2013 debut.

The album is full of stately folk-pop music, but its arrangements also owe a lot to Ludwig-Leone's studies, as well as his work with arranger Nico Muhly. Though he recorded the album with 22 people — including both singers from Lucius — he's whittled the band down to a lean eight for this session on World Cafe.

This episode was originally aired on Jan. 22, 2014.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .