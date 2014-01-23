Lucius on World Cafe

A five-piece band from Brooklyn, Lucius is led by two singers, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, who met at Berklee College of Music in Boston. They crafted their unique vocal sound over the decade they've worked together, and now even dress alike.

Their similarities, as well as the longevity of their friendship, led to the title of their debut full-length album, last year's Wildewoman. Lucius joins us in the studio to perform live and talk with World Cafe's Michaela Majoun.

