Arts & Culture

The Business Of Hip-Hop; Luring Millennials To Life Insurance

By NPR Staff
Published January 25, 2014 at 3:00 PM CST

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Consideredregularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.

This week, Watson talks with guest host Kelly McEvers about a rising star who has made hip-hop serious business, and the advertising tactics that life insurance companies are using to attract young people.

