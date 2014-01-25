The Business Of Hip-Hop; Luring Millennials To Life Insurance

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Consideredregularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.

This week, Watson talks with guest host Kelly McEvers about a rising star who has made hip-hop serious business, and the advertising tactics that life insurance companies are using to attract young people.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.