Foxygen On World Cafe

In a segment from January of last year — around the time they released their successful debut, We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic — Foxygen's Jonathan Rado and Sam France turn up on World Cafe to perform and discuss songs from their album together.

More recently, Foxygen has dropped hints about a forthcoming double album, as well as the possibility of five upcoming releases that would each center on a different era from the past. But in the meantime, now is as good a time as any to revisit the songs that made the band famous in the first place.

