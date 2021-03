We all know about Silver, the Lone Ranger's trusty steed — but did you know that he had a whole herd of other stallions, also named after metals? House musician Jonathan Coulton tests our contestants' mettle in this musical game, in which the answers to his musical clues — sung to the theme song of The Lone Ranger — are all the names of other metals. Hi-ho, word games, away!

