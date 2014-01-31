Start Warming Up Now: Cabin Fever Playlist Is On Its Way

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

And now, a musical lift for all our listeners who were hit maybe a little too hard this week by old man winter.

(SOUNDBITE FROM SONG "STAYING ALIVE")

CORNISH: It's a taste of the ALL THINGS CONSIDERED Cabin Fever Playlist. Earlier this month, we asked you to tell us about the songs that make you move and groove despite the cold weather. Here's one of them.

(SOUNDBITE FROM SONG "STAYING ALIVE")

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

This, of course, is "Staying Alive" by The BeeGees, one of the hundreds of suggestions for our Cabin Fever Playlist and we are just days away from the public reveal.

CORNISH: But Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, places unaccustomed to winter weather, we felt your pain this week. You need a pick-me-up. Here, shake your bon-bon.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CORNISH: Ricky Martin might make it better.

(SOUNDBITE FROM SONG "SHAKE YOUR BON-BON")

SIEGEL: So if you were stuck in your car on the interstate...

CORNISH: And if now that car is stuck in an impound lot because you had to abandon it on the highway...

SIEGEL: And if you're a teenager traumatized by a night sleeping in the gym on those smelly wrestling mats, well, this next song is for you.

(SOUNDBITE FROM SONG "WAKE ME UP")

CORNISH: That was Avicii with "Wake Me Up." And we'll have more of our Cabin Fever Playlist next week. You're listening - hey, go ahead. You can dance, too. ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.