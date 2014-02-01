KCRW Presents: The Crystal Method

The Crystal Method has been instrumental in the evolution of dance music for more than 20 years now — and, on the occasion of its return to Morning Becomes Eclectic, the duo took another step by bringing along a full band. Having only played with this setup one other time (and never before on stage), Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland played new songs from their latest album in unexpected ways. Here, they work their way through "Over It," featuring Dia Frampton on vocals.

