Arts & Culture

Folk Alley Presents: Cahalen Morrison & Eli West

Folk Alley | By Kim Ruehl
Published February 6, 2014 at 1:41 PM CST

Don't let Cahalen Morrison and Eli West's simple two-man sound fool you. The music itself isn't simple so much as an exercise in artful restraint. The Seattle duo's new album, I'll Swing My Hammer With Both My Hands, is packed with exquisite instrumentation and close country harmonies. But the stories they tell and the melodies they employ are complex and wrought with nuanced emotion.

"Down in the Lonesome Draw" is about searching for work and opportunity — an old American story with nearly as much relevance now as when the Western states were still a frontier.

