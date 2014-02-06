Subway To Remove Chemical In Its Bread

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Subway, whose motto is Eat Fresh, has former Olympians hawking its sandwiches. Turns out, the athletes may have another connection to the $5 Footlong: their shoes. The popular blog FoodBabe.com has exposed the fact that a chemical bleaching agent found in Subway's bread is also used in shoe rubber and yoga mats. Subway says it's removing the chemical, which a FoodBabe petition points out is not fresh.

