Warpaint On World Cafe

Four years ago, the women of Warpaint — Jenny Lee Lindberg on bass, Emily Kokal and Theresa Wayman on vocals and guitar, and Stella Mozgawa on drums — released their successful debut album, The Fool. Considering it took them five years after forming in 2004 to release their debut, they're right on schedule.

The band learned a lot from touring, including the importance of stripping songs to their essence. Warpaint's recent self-titled album is the first on which Mozgawa has been part of the creative process all the way through. Today on World Cafe, she discusses the band's artistic growth and what kind of effect listening to a lot of hip-hop has had on Warpaint's sound.

