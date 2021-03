Pianist Cedar Walton rode high on the cresting wave of '60s hard bop. He performed with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers and in Lee Morgan's band, and was house pianist at Prestige Records. Walton died in August 2013.

In this 1980 session, he performs his tune "N.P.S." and duets with host Marian McPartland in "Lover Man."

