Bert Jansch On World Cafe

British folk musician Bert Jansch died in October 2011, about 10 months after recording this interview with World Cafe. A founding member of the folk-jazz-blues band Pentangle, along with fellow guitarist John Renbourn, Jansch was one of the most influential players of the '60s, though he never became hugely well-known.

His finger-style acoustic playing combined blues licks with folk styles. It was so unusual that both Neil Young and Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page have publicly hailed Jansch as a genius. Page adapted one of the pieces Jansch plays on this installment of Vintage Cafe, "Blackwaterside," into Led Zeppelin's "Black Mountain Side." Jansch had already been battling cancer (which was originally diagnosed in 2009) at the time of this interview.

