KEXP Presents: John Doe With Mike McCready

We were already excited to have legendary musician John Doe of the pioneering punk band X join us in the studio, so you can imagine our surprise when he walked in with the also-legendary Mike McCready of Pearl Jam. Doe's musical partner, Exene Cervenka, caught a cold during the Seattle stop for the band's cleverly named "X-Mas 2013″ tour, so Doe called on his old tourmate from 1999.

With just 45 minutes' notice, McCready grabbed a guitar and joined his friend on the mic. "I'm nervous," he told DJ Troy Nelson, but he needn't have been: Clearly as much of a fan of X as we are, McCready knew just when to jump in as he joined Doe in playing classic tracks like "See How We Are."

Watch the entire session with John Doe and Mike McCready on KEXP's YouTube channel.

