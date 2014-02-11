Museum Employee Breaks Napoleon's Chair

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We can all sympathize with an employee at a museum on the Mediterranean island of Corsica. The museum possesses a sort of director's chair, once used by Napoleon. Like any number of visitors, an employee was tempted to sit and, of course, the chair collapsed. The museum covered up this incident until the Napoleon's chair was fixed. The French leader famously said: An army moves on its stomach. Now we also know that its general sat on a fragile chair.

