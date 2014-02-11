Temples On World Cafe

The English band Temples hails from the small town of Kettering, where its psychedelic music came together in the home studio of singer-guitarist James Edward Bagshaw in 2012. In that small space, the group made the big-sounding Shelter Song, which got the young band noticed; a recording contract soon followed. The album Sun Structures was recorded in much the same fashion.

There are elements from the past, for sure, but this is a fresh-sounding band. Bagshaw and bassist Thomas Wormsly, along with drummer Sam Toms and keyboardist-guitarist Adam Smith, play live in this installment of World Cafe.

This episode was originally aired on Feb. 11, 2014.

