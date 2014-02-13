Bob And Linda Read Internet Movie Reviews, Part 4: 'Gravity'

This year, we wanted to look back at the nine best picture nominees and remind ourselves — and you — that reactions to film are complicated, hilariously varied and wonderfully individual. So we looked over every comment for every nominee at RottenTomatoes.com, and we brought you some of our favorites. We'll be rolling these out between now and the Oscars, and today, we look at the space spectacle Gravity. (Many thanks to my dear pal Bob Mondello and rad NPR Multimedia whizzes Claire O'Neill and Kainaz Amaria. As you will see as these unfold, we had a lot of fun.) Check out our previous looks at American Hustle, Her and Wolf of Wall Street.

Bob's sincere Internet movie review:Breath-catchingly gorgeous, technically game-changing, vertiginous, nerve-wracking, and just a tad silly in terms of dialogue. But audiences have mostly been too busy ducking space debris to notice that the plot isn't as immersive as its images (especially in 3-D).

Linda's sincere Internet movie review: It's an absolutely gorgeous, stunning, startlingly beautiful thing visually. The script, unfortunately, is only so-so. Bullock is terrific, but I left wishing she had gotten to have more fun and a little less sentimentality to play.



