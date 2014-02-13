© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Heavy Rotation: 10 Love Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published February 13, 2014 at 1:00 AM CST
1 of 10  — Shlohmo
2 of 10  — The Juan Maclean.
3 of 10  — Vampire Weekend.
4 of 10  — Mary Lambert.
5 of 10  — Jhené Aiko.
6 of 10  — Childish Gambino.
7 of 10  — Planningtorock.
Planningtorock.
8 of 10  — Gina Chavez.
9 of 10  — Lydia Loveless.
10 of 10  — Jeremy Messersmith.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio personalities' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News