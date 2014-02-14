© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Does Less Stuff Mean More Happiness?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published February 14, 2014 at 11:00 AM CST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Simply Happy.

About Graham Hill's TED Talk

Can having less stuff, in less room, lead to more happiness? Writer Graham Hill makes the case for taking up less space.

About Graham Hill

Graham Hill is the CEO of LifeEdited, which works with developers to market buildings that embody small space living. Hill is also the founder of TreeHugger.com, which aims to push sustainability into the mainstream with a design-forward style.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
NPR/TED Staff