Get Ready To Flip Your Lid

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is called "One, Two, Three — Flip!" The answer will come in the form of two words, and for each word you'll get a clue beforehand. Reverse the order of the first three letters of the first word to get the second word. Example: Cavalry sword and more villainous = SABER, BASER.

Last week's challengefrom listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass.: Name a title character from a classic work of fiction, in eight letters. Change the third letter to an M (as in Mary). The result will be two consecutive words naming parts of the human body. Who is the character, and what parts of the body are these?

Answer: Gulliver (gum, liver)

Winner: Sherri Reveal of St. Albans, W.Va.

Next week's challenge: Name a famous entertainer: two words, four letters in each word. You can rearrange these eight letters to spell the acronym of a well-known national organization, and the word that the first letter of this acronym stands for. Who's the entertainer, and what's the organization?

