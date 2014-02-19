Song Premiere: Jungle, 'Busy Earnin"

The London electronic/funk/dance collective Jungle has popped up many times in our Metropolis mixes over the past six months. The group, led by the vaguely anonymous duo J and T, is releasing its debut album later this year, and is primed to catch on in America during stops in New York City and SXSW next month.

Metropolis host Jason Bentley premiered the record's first single, "Busy Earnin'," on KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday morning. If you weren't listening, we've got you covered — you can stream the radio edit right here.

"Busy Earnin'" positively screams movie montage the first time you hear it. Its anthemic synth hook might be the catchiest four bars we've heard so far this year, while the refrain — "Too busy earnin' / You can't get enough" — is ambivalent enough to be touted by capitalists and moralists alike.

