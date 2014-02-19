© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

We Love Him For More Than Twizzles: Charlie White Plays Violin, Too

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published February 19, 2014 at 10:36 AM CST
Ice dancing champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White visit the set of the NBC TODAY Show in Sochi on February 18, 2014.
Ice dancing champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White visit the set of the NBC TODAY Show in Sochi on February 18, 2014.

It's no secret that gold-winning American ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White have become favorite faces in Sochi. But it turns out that the charming White has done his share of woodshedding along with his hard work on the ice.

He celebrated yesterday by fulfilling a long-standing promise he'd made to the Today show: If he earned gold in Sochi, he'd come to their studio with his fiddle.

After his big win, he pulled out a student standard, the opening measures of Vivaldi's Violin Concerto in A minor. He confessed that his command musical performance gave him some pause: "I think I maybe was more nervous for that," he said laughingly. "It's been a solid three years since I've played the violin."

And if you're hungering to hear more of the concerto, check out a vintage performance by Itzhak Perlman.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas