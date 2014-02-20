Cheyenne Mize On World Cafe

For our Sense Of Place visit to Louisville, Ky., we have a chance to meet singer-songwriter Cheyenne Mize. After working with fellow Louisvillian Will Oldham in 2009 on a 10" recording of 19th-century Parlor music, she started making her own records. The latest, Among The Grey, was released last summer.

Mize joins us to talk about the album, which draws on that feeling of existing between childhood and adulthood, about being young and old. It's an eye opening session with this multi-instumentalist. She capped the performance with an untitled new song that's both sad and entrancing.

