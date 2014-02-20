© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Flaco Jiménez And The Legacy Of Conjunto

By NPR Staff
Published February 20, 2014 at 2:44 AM CST
Flaco Jiménez is in his seventh decade as a performer. He's played with Ry Cooder, Dwight Yoakam, and even The Rolling Stones. Jiménez's newest album, Legends & Legacies, is a collection of songs that illustrate the legacy of the Latin music style for which he is so well known: conjunto.

Felix Contreras, the co-host of NPR Music's Alt.Latino, recently guided NPR's Renee Montagne through the history of conjunto, which starts and ends with the accordion.

"The accordion player is like a jazz musician: He improvises in between verses and during the song. And Flaco Jiménez is a master," Contreras says.

Hear more of their conversation, including how collaborator Max Baca matches Jimenez' playing with touches of bluegrass guitar, at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

NPR Staff
