Arts & Culture

Louisville's 5 Best Local Acts

Published February 20, 2014 at 2:00 PM CST
Laura Shine.
Laura Shine is the afternoon host and assistant program director at our World Cafe affiliate WFPK in Louisville, Ky., and she still finds time to devour that city's rich local music scene.

We asked her to pick five bands to showcase that vibrant scene. They range from Cabin, the work of Noah Hewett-Ball who's a visual artist-songwriter creating music as a soundtrack to his paintings, to the retro sounding Small Time Napolean. Shine also explains why Louisville is ripe for all this creativity.

Download Laura Shine's Picks:

  • Cabin, "The Oceanographer"

  • Howell Dandy, "Fire Extinguisher"

  • Joan Shelley, "Sweet Dark-Haired Man"

  • Small Time Napolean, "Sidewinder"

  • Wax Fang, "The Blonde Leading The Blonde"

