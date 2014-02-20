Louisville's 5 Best Local Acts

Laura Shine is the afternoon host and assistant program director at our World Cafe affiliate WFPK in Louisville, Ky., and she still finds time to devour that city's rich local music scene.

We asked her to pick five bands to showcase that vibrant scene. They range from Cabin, the work of Noah Hewett-Ball who's a visual artist-songwriter creating music as a soundtrack to his paintings, to the retro sounding Small Time Napolean. Shine also explains why Louisville is ripe for all this creativity.

Download Laura Shine's Picks:

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.