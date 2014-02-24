Beck On World Cafe

Our Vintage Cafe this week is with Beck, whose new album,Morning Phase,will be released nationally on Feb. 25.

This interview from 2007 was conducted in the wake of the deluxe edition of his album The Information. The studio session contains some fine performances, including "I Think I'm In Love," and a wide-ranging discussion touching on the hip-hop and indie music scenes. Also, Beck looks back on dropping out of high school and traveling the world before ultimately settling in Southern California.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.