Metropolis: 2/22/14

•Tensnake, "First Song" (Astralwerks)

•Tomas Barfod, "Pulsing (feat. Nina Kinert)" (Secretly Canadian)

•Shur-I-Kan, "Blue Giraffe" (Lazy Days Recordings)

• Jonas Rathsman, "Hope I'm Wrong" (French Express)

• Booka Shade, "Crossing Borders (Mihalis Safras Remix)" (Blaufield Music)

•Duke Dumont, "I Got U (feat. Jax Jones) (Tensnake Remix)" (Blase Boys Club)

•Simian Mobile Disco, "Smalahove" (Delicacies)

•Corbu Sound, "We Are Sound (Charles Webster Club Mix)" (Promo)

•Corbu Sound, "We Are Sound (Charles Webster Deep Dub Mix)" (Promo)

• Shur-I-Kan, "Won't Love, Can't Love" (Lazy Days Recordings)

•Sleight Of Hands, "Seal The Deal" (Smoke N'Mirrors)

•Mat Zo, "Easy" (Astralwerks)

•Chris Malinchak, "So Good To Me" (Ultra)

• Way Out West, "The Gift" (Deconstruction)

•Tycho, "Montana" (Ghostly International)

•The Seshen, "Oblivion" (Tru Thoughts)

•Glass Animals, "Gooey" (Harvest)

•Phantogram, "Nothing But Trouble" (Barsuk / Republic)

• The Crystal Method, "110 To The 101" (Tiny E Music)

•Moullinex, "To Be Clear (Kraak & Smaak Mix)" (Discotexas)

•Plastic Plates, "Stay In Love (feat. Sam Sparro)" (Plastic Plates)

•Little Dragon, "Klapp Klapp" (Loma Vista/Republic)

• Tensnake, "Pressure" (Astralwerks)

•Freeform Five, "Leviathan (Ft. Roisin Murphy)" (Eskimo)

•Shur-I-Kan, "Away" (Lazy Days Recordings)

•El Mundo & Satori, "Jazz Tango" (H Records)

•Todd Terje, "Delorean Dynamite" (Olsen Records)

•Lifelike, "Night Patrol" (K7)

Metropolis is a weekly EDM mix by KCRW music director Jason Bentley. It airs live on KCRW on Saturday nights and appears on NPR Music every Monday. Listen to past episodes here.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit KCRW.