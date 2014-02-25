© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Recommended Dose: The Best Dance Tracks Of The Month

By Sami Yenigun,
Otis Hart
Published February 25, 2014 at 8:00 AM CST

Welcome to Recommended Dose, All Songs Considered's roundup of our favorite dance tracks. We listen to literally hundreds of new songs each month, test the standouts on some very loud speakers, and highlight the best of the best in a 30-minute mix.

You can stream this month's mix here or on NPR Music's SoundCloud account. If you'd rather just hear each song individually, check out the playlist below. (But seriously, listen to the mix.)

Sami Yenigun
Otis Hart
