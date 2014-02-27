© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published February 27, 2014 at 12:00 AM CST
1 of 10  — Parker Millsap.
2 of 10  — Ana Tijoux.
3 of 10  — Angel Olsen.
4 of 10  — Takuya Kuroda.
5 of 10  — Laura Cantrell's new album, No Way There From Here, comes out Jan. 28.
6 of 10  — Elbow.
7 of 10  — Hozier.
8 of 10  — NO.
9 of 10  — Composer Ken Thomson.
Composer Ken Thomson.
10 of 10  — shift/away by Louis Weeks.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News