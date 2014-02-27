© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Lo-Fang

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published February 27, 2014 at 9:03 AM CST

Lo-Fang's Matthew Hemerlein writes poignant lyrics embedded in layers of acoustic and electronic elements. He's also surrounded himself with a trio of talented musicians including Paul Taylor, who crafts percussive sounds using everything from skateboard wheels to plastic frogs. It's a unique sound and an equally impressive sight. Check it out here with the song "Permutations" from his album Blue Film.

Watch KCRW's entire session with Lo-Fang at KCRW.com.

