KCRW Presents: Lo-Fang

Lo-Fang's Matthew Hemerlein writes poignant lyrics embedded in layers of acoustic and electronic elements. He's also surrounded himself with a trio of talented musicians including Paul Taylor, who crafts percussive sounds using everything from skateboard wheels to plastic frogs. It's a unique sound and an equally impressive sight. Check it out here with the song "Permutations" from his album Blue Film.

Watch KCRW's entire session with Lo-Fang at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .