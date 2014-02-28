Pixies On World Cafe

The Pixies are our guests today, playing a set onstage at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia before of an enthusiastic audience. It is one of their rare acoustic performances, their unplugged set at Newport in 2005 and a Tiny Desk Concert being two of the few.

The band's golden era started in 1987 with the release of Surfer Rosa and ended with their disbanding in 1992. In 2004 the original band — Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lowery and Kim Deal — regrouped and toured extensively since. Despite Kim Deal's departure from the band last year, they've recorded new two EPs, simply titled EP1 and EP2. Today in the cafe, there's much to talk about.

