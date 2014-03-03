KEXP Presents: Band Of Horses

"Are you digging our laid-back vibe?" Band of Horses band leader Ben Bridwell asked the audience during the group's recent concert at Seattle's Moore Theatre. Following their recently released live recording, Acoustic at the Ryman, Bridwell and company chose to perform very loose, rootsy interpretations of their most well-known songs, often gathering the core string players — Bridwell, Ryan Monroe and Tyler Ramsey — around a single microphone, old-timey style.

"It's not our usual mode of performing live," Ben confessed when the one-time locals stopped by earlier that afternoon for a live session with Cheryl Waters, but the fragility and tension of playing the songs that way was hard to deny. Though the method may be older than the dust on your grandpappy's boots, the result is a fresh take on the band's hits, old and new. Enjoy this homecoming of sorts as Band of Horses return in a way you haven't heard them before.

Watch Band of Horses' entire session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

